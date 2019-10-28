Members of Dundee Museum of Transport hoping to coax more visitors to attraction

Members of Dundee Museum of Transport are offering to hit the road to meet community groups.

They want to boost the profile of the venue and coax more visitors to the attraction.

A spokeswoman said: “This has been a busy year engaging with local community groups and clubs.

“We have gone out to various groups across Tayside to speak about the museum, its collection, activities and our future.

“It is to help extend our audiences and enhance the profile of the museum.

“And this year we have already met with well over 100 people, with many groups taking the opportunity to come along to the museum after finding out more about us.

“The groups we have gone to vary in interest and numbers, from nine to 90, and we adapt our session to meet the needs and interest of the group.”

She added: “If anyone in a community group would like us to come and speak then email info@dmoft.co.uk or call the museum on 01382 455196 with a proposed date and time.”

The museum intends to move from Market Street to the former Maryfield Tram Depot development and recently the blueprints were unveiled by architect Andrew Black.

Anyone interested in viewing the plans can do so at maryfieldtramdepot.org or see them at the museum.