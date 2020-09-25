Member of staff at Dundee McDonald’s tests positive for coronavirus

A member of staff at a McDonald’s restaurant in Dundee has tested positive for coronavirus.
The employee, at the city’s Camperdown Leisure Park store, is currently self-isolating.
A spokeswoman for the firm confirmed the news and said that the restaurant has been given an enhanced clean as a precautionary measure.
She said: “One employee at our Camperdown restaurant has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.
“As soon as we were informed, the restaurant was given an enhanced clean as a precautionary measure and we contacted all restaurant employees.
“We have a number of safety measures in place to help keep our people safe, including perspex screens, temperature checks at the start of each shift, maintaining a two metre distance from others as much as possible, face coverings, regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser.”
