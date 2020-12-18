‘This will affect me for the rest of my life’ – Dundee carer speaks after thug who attacked her is jailed

A woman left in a pool of her own blood after a row over parking has branded her attacker a “coward” as she welcomed him being locked up.

Ross Jackson lashed out at Megan Evans back in April after she became enraged at his ropey parallel parking outside her home on Gibson Terrace, Coldside.

The 28-year-old was jailed for almost three years at Dundee Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to nine separate charges, which included attacking and abusing police officers a month later.

‘Maybe now I can start to get over this’

Megan, a 40-year-old carer said: “I’m over the moon to learn that he has been sent to prison for that length of time.

“I was really worried that he would end up getting hardly any sentence at all.

“Maybe now I can start to get over this. The only good thing is that by pleading guilty he spared me the trauma of having to go to court and testify against him – I think I would have found that really hard.”

The court heard how Jackson stole his mum’s car and drove to Gibson Terrace on April 12 to visit a friend.

A heated argument with Miss Evans followed after she became concerned about how close he was to her vehicle

She said the first thing she remembers following the attack was wakening up on the ground outside her house with her neighbour leaning over her.

She said: “It was 11.30pm at night and my neighbour’s dogs alerted her with their barking that something was wrong.

“Thank goodness they did because this isn’t a street where people walk along.”

“He was just a coward. I’m 5ft 2in and weighed around eight stone at that time and still he attacked me and left my lying in a pool of my own blood.

“I fell and hit my head on the pavement where I knocked myself out.

“He then took off and left my just lying with a major gash on the side of my head.”

Long-lasting impact

She suffered a deep cut from her forehead to her right eye and required an overnight stay in Ninewells Hospital.

Miss Evans said the attack continued to have a major impact on her life, despite her physical recovery.

She said: “I’m now very anxious and suffer from PTSD, lack of concentration, memory loss, an inability to remember words and slur them when I’m tired.

“I actually have no memory of the first two weeks after the attack and the post concussion I suffered was awful.

“This will affect me for the rest of my life and it’s good to know that he has been locked up for what he did to me.”

Jackson was later arrested at his ex-partner’s home in Monifieth after visiting her in the early hours of the morning.

The court heard that an irate Jackson called an officer an “English *******” as police tried to arrest him.

Almost a month after this incident, police were called after Jackson was shouting, swearing and banging on the door of his ex-partner’s home.

He left in a friend’s car which was later traced on Clepington Road. Jackson fled from the car after seeing police and ran into gardens on Nairn Street.

The lout kicked out at PC Peter Garrigan as he tried to vault a fence before being arrested. While at police headquarters on West Bell Street, Jackson tried to punch PC Gary Martin before kicking him on the body.

Jackson, who appeared via video link from HMP Perth, admitted behaving abusively on May 11 on Panmure Street, Monifieth, before attempting to pervert the course of justice by fleeing police on Clepington Road, Nairn Street and Milner Street.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting the two officers on the same date. On April 13, Jackson stole his mother’s car on Court Street before driving it without insurance.

This was before he culpably and recklessly pushed Miss Evans on the body causing her to fall to her severe injury. Jackson also behaved abusively on Panmure Street on the same date.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC jailed Jackson for a total of 30 months and 136 days. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

