Megabus is axing its night sleeper coaches to and from Dundee.

The Megabus Gold service links the City of Discovery to London, enabling passengers to sleep on the on-board single beds as the coach travels through the night.

The service, which stops at Forfar Road opposite Morrisons en route to and from the route terminus in Aberdeen, has been popular with budget travellers who can get one-way tickets for as cheap as £37.

However, the company, which is part of the Stagecoach group, says low demand has forced it to run its final coach on May 21.

The axe will be extended to all sleeper coaches to Scotland.

A spokeswoman for Megabus Gold said: “Our sleepercoach services – which launched in 2013 – represented an innovative and new travel product and have helped provide a value-for-money long-distance transport option over the past four years.

“While they have proved popular with a loyal core base of customers, unfortunately the overall level of demand has been below the level required for us to be able to continue the routes.

“Despite our efforts, it has not been possible to develop a sustainable customer base to ensure the longer term financial viability of the services.

“The long-distance travel market is extremely competitive, and we have faced strong competition from low-cost airlines, taxpayer-supported rail services and the private cars benefiting from low fuel prices.

“As a result, the final night of operation for our overnight sleepercoach routes across the UK will be 21 May 2017.

“We are sorry that this will disappoint people who have enjoyed the service, and this is not a decision we have taken lightly, but unfortunately we have been left with no other option but to discontinue these routes.”

Megabus will continue to run its standard overnight coaches between Dundee and London, but on these services passengers have to sit on regular seats rather than the beds on the Gold services.