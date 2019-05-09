Mega Drives at the ready as retro gaming lounge added to Dundee community centre

A Dundee community centre is moving up a level with the addition of a new retro gaming lounge.

The Boomerang Centre on Kemback Street is being provided with an array of games consoles old and new by local gamers at Press Start Gaming Scotland.

Set to open closer to the start of the summer holidays in June, the lounge will offer after-school sessions for kids, private functions and birthday parties.

Kevin Purdie, of Press Start, said the idea came about following a break-in at Boomerang’s Youth Cafe in the Stobswell area.

He said: “We heard about the break-in at the Youth Cafe and I let Boomerang know I had spare consoles that they could have.

“The manager took me to their centre and showed me their old IT centre and asked if we’d want to do something with it.”

The gaming lounge is set to be Press Start’s first permanent fixture in Dundee. The group has hosted a variety of events over the last two years.

Colourful wall drawings have been created by an artist known as StardustSquid and the centre as a whole has been created with the community in mind.

Kevin added: “We’re going to have everything from the first Nintendo consoles to Sega Mega Drives and PlayStations.

“We’re hoping to open just before the summer break – we’ve just got a couple of things logistically to sort out.

“We’re also hoping to do taster sessions so people can come by to check the place out.

“At a lot of our events we get kids who have autism or additional needs and we feel the lounge could be a nice, safe, quiet space for them to relax in.

“Anyone interested in a taster session can get in touch through the Press Start Gaming Scotland page on Facebook.”

Press Start was set up by gaming fans to host events in the city.

It has organised retro gaming markets, drawing in avid collectors from across Scotland and gaming events at 71 Brewing, Church Dundee and Duke’s Corner.

It recently held Dun D-Pad, a day-long gaming festival with a showcase of talent from local games development students and live music.