Meeting to give worried parents chance to discuss Harris Academy boundaries

A counillor will give worried parents the chance to air their concerns over proposed Harris Academy catchment area changes at a meeting next week.

Controversial boundary changes have provoked fury from Invergowrie parents after they learned the proposals would end any chance of their secondary kids attending Harris Academy.

As things stand, school pupils living in Invergowrie, which is part of Perth and Kinross Council rather than Dundee City, would have a choice between Harris Academy and Perth High.

But under the new plans set out last month, Harris Academy’s feeder primary schools would be realigned as part of a change in catchment areas.

That would mean Invergowrie pupils would not be automatically eligible for a place at Harris Academy and they would have to travel to Perth Academy instead – more than 20 miles away.

Among those objecting to the plans is Perth and Kinross councillor for Invergowrie Alasdair Bailey.

He has written this week to Dundee City Council’s director of education Paul Clancy, outlining his opposition to the proposal.

He has also invited parents to meet with him next Thursday to air their fears and discuss the proposal.

Mr Bailey said: “If this change is implemented, kids from Invergowrie will face a one hour and 50 minute round trip by bus – 55 minutes each way – for secondary education.

“Currently they benefit from being able to attend a school just over two miles away.

“The proposed change will see 76 kids who are currently within easy walking or cycling distance to school forced instead to spend almost two hours a day on a bus.

“The council border which runs along the middle of Riverside Avenue was never intended to divide communities.

“It is unfair to ask people staying on one side of the line to send their children on a near two hour round trip each day to attend a secondary school over 20 miles away.”

Any concerned parents are invited meet with Mr Bailey at Invergowrie Primary School thisThursday, February 27 at 6pm.