Meet the woman working to break period stigma in Dundee after appointment as officer at college

Tatiana Zorina is on a mission to tackle period poverty and break the stigma around menstruation in Dundee.

Back in August, Tatiana was appointed one of Scotland’s first period poverty officers at Dundee and Angus College.

As well as handing out free period products, she has also been running numerous classes at the college on period education and sewing classes to help students make their own reusable period products.

Tatiana said even in the few months she has been in the job, the culture around periods has already shifted massively.

She said: “In schools boys are still often excluded from period education, which impacts on the stigma and taboo because it is seen as a female-only subject.

“The male students have taken to it much better than we thought they would.

“They have been really responsive and said it is an important subject they want to know more about.

“We also want to include males in this because there are trans men who are still menstruating.

“Because of this our free products are available in each campus in a red cabinet in a main public area so that anyone can pick stuff up regardless of their gender or age.

“Giving out free products and education like this goes hand in hand together because if we don’t push education like this, people won’t be comfortable picking the products up.

“Periods are natural and normal and part of our lives, just like going to the toilet is.”

One of the biggest aspects of Tatiana’s job in spreading period positivity is promoting the use of reusable products.

As well as making sure people are aware of the different reusable products that are out there, she is also helping students to make their own, which will be sent to Kenya.

She added: “I did a class earlier this week in Forfar and there was 17 people at it and the feedback was amazing.

“They were not aware of reusable period products or that period products were free so this is changing the culture.

“I’m also promoting reusable products like cups, pads and menstrual pants and the feedback I often get from students at first is they are not sure how to feel about it.

“But once we talk about it and talk about the environmental impact, lots of students really switch on and want to use them.

“I also run sewing sessions for students to sew their own reusable pants and pads and those lessons are really popular.

“This will potentially change lives because they are not going to experience period poverty again if they have reusable products.

She added: “This is very unique and we are leading the change in Scotland.

“No other college is doing anything like this.”