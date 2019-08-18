Meet the teens who bring your Tele to the door each night

While most young teenagers spend their free time playing computer games or shopping for clothes, some savvy youngsters are gaining essential work skills doing a paper round.

Motivated by cash to give them financial independence, many do not realise that in fact they are also helping to keep communities together.

For some customers who are elderly or suffer from mobility issues, having the Tele delivered to them is the only way they can keep informed of local issues.

But it’s the personal connection that our paperboys and girls offer which makes them so special.

Two years ago Keira Bertie, 14, of Balunie Avenue, Douglas, took over her brother’s round delivering 23 newspapers in her area.

She said: “I like seeing the customers, a lot of them are really lovely.

“If it’s a nice day they’ll already be out and speak to me, and some come out when they see me through the window.

“They ask me about school and what I’ve been doing that day.”

The S4 Grove Academy pupil, who hopes to one day work in a nursery, said she has got to know many of her neighbours through her role.

She said: “I have one customer who lives on her own and she told me that when she sees me it makes her day.

“She doesn’t get any visitors, only carers, so without seeing me she wouldn’t have anyone to talk to.

“And she struggles to walk so if I didn’t take her paper then she wouldn’t know what went on in Dundee.”

Matthew Howie, 16, of Strathyre Avenue, Ferryfields, also said the thing he enjoys most about his paper rounds is meeting new people.

The fifth year Grove student has two paper rounds, which he cycles around.

Early in the morning he delivers The Courier to readers in his own area, then after school he picks up about 30 Evening Telegraphs and delivers them to customers in Broughty Ferry.

He said: “I like the communication with the customers, socialising with them, chatting to them.

“Everyone needs a bit of human contact and someone to talk to.

“They might not have family or many visitors, so someone like me coming round and talking to them brightens up their day.”

Matthew added that the paper round has also taught him discipline and work skills, such as timekeeping and communication.

Meanwhile Josh Mitchell, 16, of Fintry Road, has been a paperboy for more than four years.

He delivers the Tele to customers living near him after attending Braeview Academy in the day.

The S5 pupil, who wants to be a lawyer, said the 20-paper round has brought him closer to a community of people he might not otherwise know.

He said: “In some closies, some of them are elderly. There is one woman who struggles to get to the door.

“I know that she struggles to get out so she gets to see what is going on when she reads the paper.

“I like meeting the customers. If I see them in the shop I say hi and they speak to me.”

Josh said he receives Christmas cards and tips from some of his customers.

He said: “That’s nice because it shows that they don’t just think of me as a paperboy.”