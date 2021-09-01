Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021
Lifestyle

Meet the Body Mechanic: Angus woman launches clinic to transform clients’ pain and mobility

By Saskia Harper
September 1, 2021, 7:11 am Updated: September 1, 2021, 8:14 am
Post Thumbnail

Louise Saunders’ clients often arrive at her clinic in pain or with limited movement due to chronic health conditions.

But mum-of-two Louise is delighted to be part of the solution, getting them back to a pain-free life through her treatments and a special type of massage therapy called MLD.

Louise opened The Body Mechanic clinic in Kirriemuir yesterday, taking the leap after treating clients at home, when allowed, during lockdown.

She explains: “To see a client unable to get on the couch at the start of a session because they can’t walk or they’re in so much pain is hard.

MLD is a type of massage therapy used to treat physical and mental health conditions.

“But, for them to then walk out of the clinic after treatment, you feel great.

“It’s amazing to have had such an impact on their day and make them feel better again. To me, that’s massive.”

The Body Mechanic

Just like a car garage, Lisa’s aim is to help “fix” or alleviate strain for clients so they can enjoy a happier, pain-free life.

Conditions treated range from sinusitis and acne to arthritis and even depression.

And Lisa has seen an increase in demand for services – one of her reasons for launching a clinic.

Lisa with her colleague Hira Gul.

She continues: “We were getting a lot of calls from clients who were urgently in need of treatment and we weren’t able to give it to them.

“Some clients were really unable to move and were sleeping downstairs because they couldn’t get upstairs for months.

“There has been a huge influx of people seeking treatment, even some who didn’t feel able to go out because they were frightened of catching Covid.”

What is MLD?

Manual lymphatic drainage (MLD) is a therapy where specialised and gentle rhythmic pumping techniques move the skin in the direction of the lymph flow.

The treatment encourages the draining of any fluid that has built up in the body.

It is used to reduce swelling caused by fluid build-up after certain cancer treatments, as well as for conditions such as lipoedema (a build up of fat in the legs), sinusitis, rheumatoid arthritis and acne.

MLD can also help with pain reduction.

Lisa says: “The aim of MLD is to redirect fluid from congested areas towards healthy lymphatics where the fluid can be drained by normal routes back into the circulation.

“This pressure is applied evenly, repetitively and rhythmically which creates in the person being treated an incredibly deep relaxing feeling.

“It’s around 10 treatments before you really start to see a noticeable difference and a reduction in the fluid.

‘A healthier body and a healthier system’

“We do a measurement before and after and usually there’s a good inch of a difference in the fluid retention.

“It improves mobility too: The less fluid you’re carrying around, the more mobile you are and the less strain there is on the heart. The joints are being properly lubricated.

“It contributes to a healthier body and a healthier system.”

Hira carries out cupping therapy, which can also help pain and inflammation.

Lisa continues: “We can also support people who have anxiety or depression and treat those physical symptoms such as hunched shoulders and tension – a deep tissue treatment can actually relieve that.”

Bringing people to the town

There is only a handful of trained MLD therapists in Scotland and Lisa’s clinic is one of very few outside the Central Belt.

She enthuses: “Offering this treatment and getting people back into Kirrie and seeing what we have to offer as a town is important.

“It has been a great team effort and my kids, Marco and Antonia have helped me every step of the way. Their support, and the support of my staff, has been invaluable.”