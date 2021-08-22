Meet the Blairgowrie GP who ran a marathon a day while pushing twins in a buggy

A Blairgowrie GP walked and ran 220,000 steps – while pushing her three- year-old twins in their pram.

Mary Stirrat, who lives in Perth, covered more than 100 miles in her three-and-a-half-day adventure after learning 220,000 children live in poverty in Scotland.

The 39-year-old raised vital funds for Children 1st by running across the Fair City, including through the North Inch and South Inch.

But sons Alasdair and Duncan managed to sleep through most of it as they napped in their double buggy.

As a GP, Mary has seen first-hand the impact of poverty, neglect and abuse on children and young people.

So she set out to help tackle the problem by raising cash while doing what she loves.

And she has smashed her original target of £500 by amassing £1,150 so far.

‘It was about a marathon each day’

Mary believes we all have a responsibility to keep our eyes open and report any cases of neglect or abuse.

She said: “As a GP I have witnessed first-hand the awful consequences that poverty, neglect and abuse can have on a child’s life, not only in their early years but also throughout adulthood.

“As my friends and family know I am frequently out and about plodding the streets in and around Perth.

“I thought I would utilise this to help raise money for this excellent cause by running, jogging and walking 220,000 steps for the 220,000 children living in poverty.

“I planned to do it over five days but completed it in three-and-a-half.

“I walked and ran 110 miles – it was about a marathon each day.”

She added: “I think the Scottish Government are making some effort to tackle it. They have made advances such as the free school meals but there is more that can be done.

“We all have a responsibility to report any suspected cases.”

What is Children 1st?

Children’s 1st is a Scottish charity that aims to prevent abuse and neglect, and to protect children from harm.

Set up in 1884, it also supports those who have experienced abuse and trauma to recover.

It gives “hands-on support” to families under stress caused by poverty, drug or alcohol misuse, loss, or conflict.

Director of Fundraising at Children 1st Gary Kernahan said: “Thanks to Mary, more children and families across Scotland will receive the emotional and practical support they need to recover from the effects of the Covid pandemic.

“It was brilliant to follow Mary’s amazing step challenge and see her twin boys joining in from the buggy too.

“A huge well done and thank you to Mary, and everyone who supported her, for putting children first.”

Donations can be made to Mary’s fundraiser on her JustGiving page.