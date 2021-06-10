Meet the Bankfoot poet whose work has earned praise from the Royal Family

A Bankfoot poet and author has earned royal praise for his latest poem, which he sent to the Queen following the death of Prince Philip.

Thomas Brown, 75, has lived in the Perthshire village his whole life, using it as a source of inspiration for his various poems and letters.

When he was just seven years old he met Queen Elizabeth in the small parish while she was on a shooting trip in the area, and since then he has been hooked on royalty.

His latest piece, the Lark, was delivered to the Windsors in a move to comfort them after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Afterwards, he was delighted to receive a letter sent on behalf of the Queen, thanking him for his work.

Fifty years of poetry and writing

Thomas fondly remembers meeting the Queen, sparking his love of all things royal.

He said: “I’ve always been interested, I remember in the 1950s the Queen came to Bankfoot on a grouse hunting trip and I actually got to meet her.

“I’ve just always liked them, ever since then.”

Thomas, who is also an avid member of the Scottish Aero Club, has published several books of poetry inspired by his hometown, two of which (Thoughts of Home and Onto the Hill) he sent to the Royal Family for their thoughts.

The artist began writing 50 years ago, penning poems and letters to members of the Royal Family and other public figures.

He said: “I first got started in 1973, writing letters to the Queen and local newspapers.

“I think across my life I must have written around 50,000 letters, something like that.

“A lot of my inspiration comes from Bankfoot itself, the countryside and the nature out here.”

Latest poem ‘very well received’ by Royal Family

His latest piece, the Lark, was well received by the royal family, following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

No matter if the skies are grey, The lark she always sings, This lovely little mortal, Such joy that she brings, Whatever circumstances, That to us befall, The lark she always sings, To praise us all, As she rises to the sky above the sod, That lovely bird the lark, It is the voice of God.

Thomas said: “I sent it to her just after he died, it’s called the Lark and it’s about how a lark will always sing, no matter what the circumstances are.

“All the things that I’ve sent them have been very well received by the Royal family which makes me very happy.

“I’ve had very nice letters written to me on their behalf and I’m really proud of that.

“It just makes me feel very pleased to get that kind of response from them, I like to know that they’ve enjoyed it.

“I hope they thought of it quite highly.

“My other books have also been distributed, there’s a copy in the National Library of Scotland.

“I don’t get a lot of feedback from the public, but I like to think that people like them.”