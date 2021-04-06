Meet 6ft 11in Dundee basketballer starring at US college level and dreaming of playing with NBA stars like LeBron James

A 6ft 11in Dundee basketball wonderkid is aiming for the 2023 NBA draft after making strides in the US college basketball scene.

Harry Morrice, 20, from the City of Discovery, plays at center for North Carolina A&T State University at the top level of college basketball, Division 1.

During the regular season, he is found lining up against the best basketball talent from around the USA in front of 5,600 fans most nights.

The North Carolina A&T Aggies – as the team is known – have endured their season being prematurely cut short this year due to a positive Covid-19 test, but not before the team secured the Southern Division’s regular-season title.

Harry has become a key player for the team during this run.

At 6ft 11in, Harry quickly became a fan-favourite as a freshman at A&T with his ability to step outside and knock three-point shots and, after a successful first two years, he has developed into a productive scorer for the Aggies.

Great to have support all the way from Scotland, UK here at today’s game. Harry Morrice and his girlfriend Iona.#AggiePride pic.twitter.com/AluW5wdRBo — NC A&T Men’s Basketball (@ncatmbb) January 3, 2020

Harry’s dreams don’t stop at becoming a Division 1 champion though, as he has his eyes set on reaching the very top of the game – the NBA.

Eligible for the draft in 2023, Harry is a former member of Dundee Madsons Basketball Club.

He progressed to Beckley Prep in West Virginia, USA, before turning to scholarship agency NextUpRecruitment to help him secure a scholarship at a Division 1 college.

NextUpRecruitment owner and founder Ryan Cook, who has experience of playing college basketball in the US, found Harry the perfect fit in North Carolina A&T State, which enabled the mechanical engineering student from Dundee to continue his pursuit of basketball success.

Harry now plans to enter the NBA draft, where professional teams like the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics select players from colleges across the USA to join their rosters.

Ryan Cook, who helped Harry in his move to North Carolina said: “Harry is an extremely talented basketballer and that shows in his recent season performances.

“The sky really is the limit for Harry and we can see him going all the way, so bring on the 2023 draft.”