A Dundee drag queen is set to become one of the first ever Scottish contestants to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Ellie Diamond, 21, has been revealed as one of the 12 queens taking part in the second series of the hit BBC Three show, which features drag artists from around the UK and challenges them with weekly tasks designed to test their drag skills.

In a promo for the show, which is set to air on January 14, Ellie said she was keen to put Dundee on the map.

She said: “I’m 6ft 4 out of drag. I’m like a really big queen – literally – in a tiny little pond in Dundee.

“There isn’t much of a drag scene there but you know what? We’re definitely going to start putting one on after this.”

Ellie added: “I’ve only performed outside Dundee once. I’m doing this for the baby queens that want to start doing drag.

“Now that I’m here, Dundee’s going to be known for more than just the Beano.”

A ‘dream come true’

And in a post on her Instagram account, Ellie, who described her drag as a “cartoon character that came to life” wrote: “Get ready luv because, me, the Dundee Doll herself is on @dragraceukbbc S2!!! OMG.

“I can’t believe I’m finally allowed to say that now! This is a dream come true and I’m so excited to share this journey with you all!

“I want to give a massive thank you to everyone that’s supported me one the way here and to those who will in the future.”

Also taking part is Glasgow-based Lawrence Chaney, a 23-year-old self-taught make-up artist.

The other competing queens are: Tayce, Joe Black, A’Whora, Tia Kofi, Sister Sister, Veronica Green, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Asttina Mandella and Cherry Valentine.

Judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr are all making a return for season two, which will last for 10 weeks.

Norton and Carr will join RuPaul and Visage on a rotational basis, alongside a celebrity guest judge.

© Uncredited/Invision/AP/Shutterst

All the queens will be assessed on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. The bottom two queens have to lip sync their way to survival.

As well as the series two contestants, the BBC also announced RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Queens On Lockdown, a special episode looking at how the drag artists spent the break in filming caused by the pandemic.

This special one-off will air mid-series, the BBC said.

Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK begins on January 14 at 7pm on BBC iPlayer.