Steve McFadden, famous for playing Phil Mitchell in BBC soap EastEnders, will be a special guest during spring week at the University of Dundee.

Locals will have the chance to meet the infamous hard-man when he appears at The Union in Airlie Place on Friday March 31, 11pm – 3am.

He will be present during the POP! night.

Kicking off the spring week at The Union tomorrow will be Dutch Eurodance act Alice Deejay, famed for the 1998 single “Better Off Alone”. The event runs from 10.30pm to 3am.

For both Dundee University Students’ Association events, general admission is £8. Those with the university’s Black Card get free entry.