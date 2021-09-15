Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Meet Cara Rooney, the Hilltown artist behind new ‘Seek and Peek’ Waterfront trail

By Rebecca Baird
September 15, 2021, 4:30 pm
Artist Cara Rooney created the Seek and Peek trail. Pictures: Julie Howden.
Amid the installation of Dundee’s urban beach, a new outdoor plaza at the V&A and the ever-growing Tay Whale sculpture, some eagle-eyed Waterfront visitors may have noticed a pretty pastel cart filled with leaflets and wondered: “What’s that?”

And the answer is – a brand new Seek and Peek trail, created by Hilltown-based artist Cara Rooney in collaboration with V&A Dundee, to help families explore all the new features of the city’s waterfront.

The free maps contain a trail for all ages, filled with “involving drawing, dancing, dreaming and designing ways to play” according to 22-year-old Cara.

DJCAD graduate Cara Rooney, 22, created the Seek and Peek trail. Pictures: Pictures: Julie Howden.

“There are all sorts of things to find on the map itself, and at the Waterfront Plaza,” she goes on.

“There are counting activities, time to spend playing in the sand, a little scavenger hunt in Slessor Gardens and lots of things to seek and peek in the city. Look out for the secret seal on the map too!

Children of all ages are encouraged to Seek and Peek! Pictures: Julie Howden.

“The waterfront area has changed so much in recent years. And with the addition of the new urban beach – or ‘giant sandpit’ as my little brother and sister call it – it’s great to have the ability to explore and appreciate it now with family in this adventure.”

Putting city talent Cara on the map

The project is a special one for Duncan of Jordanstone graduate Cara, who completed her studies online over lockdown and has worked tirelessly on her art ever since.

Impressively, her children’s book Ants won the Macmillan Prize for Illustration this year – but Seek and Peek marks the first time she’s seen her work enjoyed in three dimensions.

Families can work together to complete the trail, from the plaza to the gardens. Pictures: Julie Howden.

“I graduated virtually and had a degree show online too, so the trail has been the first time my work has been in ‘real life’ since then,” she beams.

“It’s been so exciting and surreal to see children around with their Seek and Peek maps from the little outdoor activity cart.”

Inspired by walks with her “tiny twin” brother and sister, Cara’s playful, childlike style of illustration shines through on the maps.

Little ones have been hard at work with their Seek and Peek maps. Pictures: Julie Howden.

“My favourite thing about being an illustrator is being able to inspire people to see the world in a happier and childlike way,” she says. “And to encourage empathy for each other and the creatures we share our planet with.”

“The Seek and Peek trail was a wonderful opportunity to encourage joy and light-hearted play after such a difficult year for so many.

“It’s just so nice to be able to bring people together through creativity again.”

V&A offering free travel tickets in giveaway

To create the trail, Cara worked with V&A Dundee’s Young People and Families Producer, Tracey Smith. The pair explored the locations together and then tried to create activities around the landmarks which would “encourage open-ended play”.

As part of the initiative, V&A Dundee will be offering exhibition and travel tickets to help families reconnect at the Waterfront.

It’s more ‘hide and seek’ than Seek and Peek for this little pair. Pictures: Julie Howden.

Tracey explains: “It’s been a great process working with Cara.

“The project has been funded by Museums Galleries Scotland as part of the Scottish Government’s Get Into Summer programme.

“We’ve been working closely with charities and neighbourhood teams across Dundee to give away free copies of the trail, 400 free exhibition tickets to V&A Dundee and 1,000 travel tickets to help support families to reconnect through playful, creative days out.”

The Seek and Peek cart is not manned, families are urged to simply grab a map and begin their adventure.

