A Broughty Ferry Italian restaurant owner has paid tribute to his national football team – after his daughter was born on the day of their Euros triumph.

Marco Caira and wife Emma – who help to run Visocchi’s Café – welcomed their second child on Sunday, just hours before the Italians beat England to win Euro 2020.

The couple were struggling to come up with a name for their baby girl, who has a one-year-old brother, Valentino.