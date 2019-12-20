McPake confident captain Meekings will be fit and ready for Partick trip

James McPake has no doubts club captain Josh Meekings will be fit and ready to come in for Dundee this weekend.

The 27-year-old has found his game time limited this season as he returns from a long-term hip issue that kept him out for much of last season.

That’s seen him make just four league starts as manager James McPake eases him back into the frantic Championship action.

He may well be called upon tomorrow, however, as the Dark Blues wait on the fitness of central defenders Jordan McGhee and Jordon Forster.

© SNS

Forster returned to training on Wednesday after a knee issue but McGhee remains a doubt for the trip to face Partick Thistle.

Dens gaffer James said: “Meeks is looking himself.

“In training it has probably been the best wee run he’s had.

“We are conscious of the fact he has been out for almost two years with injuries so we need to get him training and training and back playing. We’re almost there now.

“He’ll be ready when we need him but it is a process that might take a while for him just to get his body right.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

“He’s well into that, though he’s had wee niggles but nothing you don’t expect.”

Central defence may be a position James would like to improve during next month’s transfer window with only McGhee, Forster and Meekings to call on. However, the Dens boss refused to be drawn too much on his plans for the January window.

“We won’t be adding for the sake of it but we want players who can push the ones here and have a positive impact on the squad. It could be any position,” he said.