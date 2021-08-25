Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
News / Dundee

Medicinal garden at Dundee University hopes to show how plants help cure malaria

By Emma O'Neill
August 25, 2021, 8:17 am

An ordinary-looking garden in the heart of Dundee could hold the key to curing a host of life-threatening diseases.

The plot at Dundee University is home to a number of plants used in medication for heart disease, chronic pain and even malaria, which killed 409,000 people in 2019.

And now the public is being urged to help care for the grounds while finding out more about the role of plants in medical research.

Malaria researcher Irene Hallyburton hopes the new project will help connect the community with the research taking place at the university.

The garden, which was only planted this spring, contains a number of vital herbs, shrubs and flowers  – including artemisia, the main plant used for malaria drug treatment.

Artemesia Annua is one of the main plants used in malaria drugs. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Irene said: “We had a new building put up around four or five years ago and there was a big sort of blank canvas garden and it wasn’t very exciting.

“I thought it was a missed opportunity to really do something with it.

“There was a chance to get funding for a public beautification project and I proposed this and people thought it was a good idea.”

Learning the scientific uses of plants

While the plants certainly brighten up the dull corner, the majority of them also have scientific uses.

Irene hopes to get the community involved in tending the garden. Mhairi Edwards/ DCT Media

The garden contains foxgloves, which is used to create some heart medication, poppies, whose seeds are used in pain medication, as well as artemisia, which is used in the most common drug used for malaria treatment.

Irene researches malaria treatments at the university. She extracts cells from the plants and uses them in tests against parasites to see if there are more effective treatments for the disease.

Irene said: “It’s just to help educate people about what we do inside the building. Maybe we can join the two things up inside and outside of the building.”

Foxgloves are commonly used in heart disease medication. Mhairi Edwards/ DCT Media

Irene and the team at the drug research centre hope people will come forward to help.

“We hope to connect the researchers with the community”, she said.

“It’s a good opportunity to get people working together on one thing.

“And it would be good to be able to show people what we do here at the university.

“Lots of people know about plants as medicine. However, they don’t necessarily know what goes on in the big building on the hill.

“So it helps them associate things they know about with things they don’t know about.”

The team have worked with Dundee Science Centre to create a medicinal garden there. Edwards/DCT Media

Working with the community

The team at the university are also working in partnership with the Dundee Science centre.

Irene said: “The Science Centre have developed their cafe seating area outside and they’ve now got a sensory garden.

“But we’ve also planted some of our plants down there too, so we helped to create that garden.”

She added: “We’ve also been working with Hospitalfield at Arbroath. We’re going up there to help them create a medicinal garden up there as well.”