University of Dundee medical students offer support during coronavirus pandemic

Medical students have set up an online Dundee-wide support group to “speed up” help to those in need due to coronavirus.

Abigail Johnston and Ben Porter, both third-year students at Dundee University, set up a Facebook page called “UoD Students-Covid-19 Community Relief Group” as they wanted to do their bit to help out while studying at home.

The group is building an army of volunteers in a bid to help a wide range of people, including the elderly, those who are at high risk and anyone else affected. It aims to act as a link between those wanting to help out and organisations by getting in touch with groups to see what they need.

Abbie said: “We’ve tried to reach out to different kinds of people. We’ve contacted a variety of community centres and religious organisations ranging from churches, the Hindu centre and different mosques. We are trying to act like the middle man to try to speed up the process.”

The group already has more than 800 members. Students can get involved via Facebook or by emailing: uodcommunityvolunteers@outlook.com.

