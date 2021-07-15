Medals belonging to Perthshire soldier seriously injured in Afghanistan find new home at military museum

A Black Watch hero’s medals have been safeguarded for future generations after they were snapped up by military museum chiefs.
Corporal Corrie Garrow, from Crieff, served in Kosovo and Iraq before being seriously injured in Afghanistan in 2008.
Now, the Museum of the Royal Regiment of Scotland at Edinburgh Castle has revealed that they bought his medals from a UK auction house in what they called an “important and exciting acquisition”.
