Mechanic told by Dundee sheriff he faces ‘substantial’ jail term over horror car crash

A rogue mechanic has been found guilty of causing a head-on collision which seriously injured a father and son.

Kyle Stewart, of Thirlestane Place, was branded “every decent driver’s worst nightmare” by a sheriff after a jury found him guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Allan Cosgrove and son Thomas spent days in hospital with multiple fractures and were left traumatised after Stewart crashed into them on the B954 Newtyle to Meigle Road in August 2017.

Stewart, who at the time was working for his father’s garage, was driving a customer’s blue Ford Sierra when he collided with the pair on the opposite side of the road.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 21-year-old was witnessed overtaking at excessive speeds before the collision. The car he was driving had defective tyres and complications with the anti-lock braking system.

Giving evidence, Stewart blamed a driver in front of his car for causing the accident.

But a jury found him guilty by majority of driving a car dangerously by overtaking several cars at speed, travelling on the opposing carriageway in the face oncoming traffic and colliding with the Cosgroves’ Volkswagen Passat, seriously injuring both occupants and extensively damaging both vehicles.

Sheriff Tom Hughes told Stewart he was likely to be facing a “substantial” prison sentence.

He said: “Your behaviour on the day in question beggars belief.

“Your position was that you drive that road daily – you must have known the dangers on that road.

“You weren’t even driving a car that you knew. It was a customer’s car. You left the Cosgroves with catastrophic consequences of your stupid, careless, dangerous actions.

“You are every decent driver’s worst nightmare.”

Stewart was remanded in custody for reports and sentence was deferred until next month.