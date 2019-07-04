Mechanic accused of seriously injuring father and son in head-on crash on Perthshire road

A mechanic driving a customer’s car seriously injured a father and son following a head-on collision, a court has heard.

Kyle Stewart, of Thirlestane Place, is on trial accused of crashing into Allan and Thomas Cosgrove on the opposite side of the carriageway on the B954 Newtyle to Meigle road at Newbigging Wood in August 2017.

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims Stewart was seen overtaking at excessive speeds in a blue Ford Sierra prior to the collision.

Stewart claimed in evidence he swerved because of the indecision by another driver in front of him.

He added the automatic breaking system (ABS) failed before the collision occurred.

The 21-year-old said: “I didn’t slow down because I thought he was going to turn left but he didn’t. He pulled out and I harshly accelerated.

“I swerved immediately, slammed on the brakes to avoid coming into the back of him. The wheels locked up and the ABS was defective. I went head on into the other car and jumped out.”

Thomas Cosgrove, who was driving the Volkswagen Passat that Stewart collided with, said he suffered fractures in his arm and leg as well as post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the collison.

He said: “Smoke was coming from the car’s tyres. I sustained a fracture on my left wrist and a fractured ankle. It’s as good as it’s going to be.

“I suffered quite badly with PTSD for months and months. Even getting in the car was a struggle. I didn’t see how his car ended up on that side of the lane.”

His father Allan also suffered chest pains and a knee injury. Stewart suffered a broken femur as a result of the incident.

He denies driving dangerously and causing serious injury to the men on along with four charges of driving with tyres that had ply or cord exposed.

The trial before Sheriff Tom Hughes continues.