Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casino to reopen in Dundee as lockdown measures continue to ease

Keen bingo players in Dundee will be pleased to know Mecca Bingo halls in the city will reopen from Monday.

The hall in Douglasfield along with the Playhouse on the Nethergate are two of seven sites opening across the country next week.

The halls temporarily closed their doors when lockdown first began in March.

Stringent cleaning measures and safety standards have been put into place across all clubs and social distancing will be in place.

Enhanced cleaning will be established and customers will also be asked to use hand sanitiser stations provided.

There will be a capacity cap put in place and Mecca has also launched a new pre-booking service which customers can use to secure their space to play, and pre-order food and drinks.

New ‘Mecca Cares’ sessions will also be introduced earlier in the day for customers anxious about getting back to normal life and these will have reduced customer numbers.

Jonathon Swaine, Managing Director of Retail at Mecca Bingo, said: “We want to reassure the Mecca Bingo community that we are working together to take every precaution necessary to create a safe environment in which to play the nation’s favourite game.

“We’re also investing in new entertainment formats in our clubs, to give everyone even better experiences. We are excited to reopen our doors, welcome back our communities and hear ‘House’ called once again.”

Also opening up from Monday is the Grosvenor Casino at West Marketgait. They will open at midday.

Mr Swaine, who is also managing director at Grosvenor Casinos, added: “We’re delighted with today’s decision and we are ready to reopen in line with the Scottish Government guidance having already proved we have not only complied with, but exceeded the necessary hygiene and.”