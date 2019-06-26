Wednesday, June 26th 2019 Show Links
Meat thief threw steaks in the air as he fled from Dundee supermarket

by Ciaran Shanks
June 26, 2019, 6:05 am
The Lidl store in Dura Street.
A meat thief who threw steaks in the air after being chased out of a supermarket by staff had his case continued.

Andrew Gallacher, of Sandeman Place, admitted stealing meat products from Lidl on Dura Street on May 18.

The 45-year-old was caught stealing twice on the same day, having firstly apologised to staff before handing the steaks back.

Three hours later, Gallacher ran out the shop with more steaks before throwing them in the air to avoid staff.

Sentence was further deferred until October 23.

