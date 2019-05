A meat thief threw steaks in the air after being chased out of a supermarket by staff.

Andrew Gallacher, of Sandeman Place, admitted stealing meat products from Lidl on Dura Street on Saturday.

The 45-year-old was caught stealing twice on the same day, having firstly apologised to staff before handing the steaks back.

Three hours later, Gallacher ran out the shop with more steaks before throwing them in the air to avoid staff.

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports.