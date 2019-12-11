Meals with Santa back on the menu in Dundee after first day disaster

A bumper day meeting and eating with Santa had to be scrapped when the venue’s fridge exploded and its oven packed in.

The fun day was due to launch last Saturday after being fixed up by DD1 Events boss Carrie Shannon at the Old Mill Cafe in Dundee’s Brown Street.

But the night before it was due to start Carrie discovered the area had been wrecked with a double blow involving the fridge and oven and she was forced to cancel the opening day event.

However, she insists that it will run this Saturday complete with craft workshops with Santa’s elves.

Carrie said: “It was a real nightmare before Christmas,

“The idea is to have three sessions of breakfast with Santa, lunch with Santa and afternoon tea with Santa.

“There is also the chance for children to work on craft items with Santa’s elves and they all receive a present from Santa who also reads a book to them while meeting the kids to tell them of the present they requested in their letters to him.

“But I had to cancel when I saw the state of the place and I still don’t know how it happened.”

Carrie, who is the founder of the city’s popular Gin Fest, told of her despair at discovering the mess.

She added: “We had 28 parents and children booked in, but the whole weekend was wiped out with the amount of cleaning up I had to do.

“The fridge and its contents, basically, exploded and there was glass juice all over the place. I had candy cane curtains to put up, but they were nearby and were all hit.

“The cans, glass bottles and plastic bottles must have frozen then exploded and popped and things came crashing through the fridge’s glass front door. Some presents and their boxes were damage.

“It probably caused about £150 worth of damage and then I found out the oven wasn’t working either for some reason. However, that is back working now and we are all gearing up for Santa to meet everybody this Saturday from 9am.

“A few people wanted a refund which I totally understand, but other have been slotted in for this weekend and beyond. Everyone was very understanding which was great.”

Anyone wishing to book can register at dd1events.co.uk