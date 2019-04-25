Meal for two including a drink for just £10 at Muchacho — that’s up to 40% off

Muchacho arrived in Dundee with a bang last summer.

Excellent feedback, the freshest food, fantastic atmosphere and sheer authenticity of its product are the main reasons that it’s such a local hot spot.

The offer

Up to 40% off a meal for two. Burritos, tacos or quesadillas with extra toppings and a drink for two for just £10! Two people each get:

First pick:

A small burrito

Tacos (2 each)

or Quesadillas

Next pick a topping:

Fresh guacamole

Salsa

Cheese

or Corn Star Sauce

Wash it down with:

A can of juice or bottled water

A supplementary charge of £2 per person can upgrade you to regular sized burritos.

Offer valid from April 26 2019. Offer ends on May 24 2019.

How to claim

Show this offer and quote Dundee Muchaco Offer when ordering. Offer can be shown on mobile device or printed.

Advanced booking not required. Multiple vouchers permitted. Limited seating available; takeaway recommended. Valid 7 days.

Vegetarian, vegan, gluten/wheat free options available. Children permitted. Wheelchair access available.

Subject to availability. Offer may be withdrawn at any time.

About Muchacho

Web: www.facebook.com/muchachoDD

Address: 91 Nethergate Dundee

Phone: 01382 221008