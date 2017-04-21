Meadowside move heralds new chapter for the Tele

Yesterday’s Tele might have looked the same – but it came to you with a little bit of a difference.

Because it was been produced at our new home in Meadowside.

On the outside, we’re still your favourite evening newspaper but from within, we’re working better than ever to bring you the unbeaten breadth of stories on which we pride ourselves.

Our team of reporters, sub-editors, sports writers, photographers and graphic designers re-located to the Kingsway in 1992 having been based in Bank Street for a decade and, prior to that, having spent many years at Meadowside.

Now, 25 years later, we’ve returned to the heart of the city where we’ll continue to bring you the best in local news and sport.

It is the beginning of a new chapter in the Tele’s long and storied history — one marked very recently by our 140th anniversary.

The building was constructed for DC Thomson from 1904 until 1906 at a cost of just over £60,000 — around £6.7m in today’s money — on the former site of the city’s General Post Office.

The new, purpose-built facility was inspired by US office blocks.

A 10-storey extension was added in 1963 costing £133,270 — £2.5m today — which made use of the same red stone. It was topped with a Vista Room offering panoramic views of the city, a purpose it retains today.

Over the years, Meadowside has seen technologies come and go.

The building was built to be fireproof from the get-go, and a pneumatic tube system allowed copy and advertisements to be transported from floor to floor with a “whoosh”.

A tube also ran underground from Meadowside to offices on Bank Street, which the Tele once called home.

And while the pneumatic tubes and other 20th century miracles have been sidelined by electronic technologies, Meadowside continues to stay ahead of the curve.

Today, the building is more energy efficient and boasts state-of-the-art facilities, which will ensure we deliver nothing but the highest quality newspapers six days a week, direct from Dundee city centre.

Being in the heart of the city also makes the Tele more accessible than ever to you, our readers.

The DC Thomson shop will open in the Counting House, our central lobby, on May 1, and we’ll be holding an official opening night in May.

Our reception at Kingsway closes on April 28, but any written correspondence can be sent as of now to Evening Telegraph, 2 Albert Square, Dundee, DD1 1DD. Our contact numbers stay exactly the same.

The Tele’s overnight move saw staff relocate in a matter of hours.

Once complete, the entire company-wide move will see more than 550 staff relocate to the city centre, bringing with them hundreds of computers, phones and monitors and 1000 crates of equipment.

Countless hours have gone into co-ordinating the move — ensuring your new Meadowside paper was produced without a hitch.