McPake will be backed by Dundee owners in transfer market

Dundee boss James McPake says the backing is there from owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms for the club to splash out on another deal like Shaun Byrne’s transfer from Livingston.

The Dark Blues shelled out an undisclosed fee for the midfielder to prise him from the Premiership side.

That was a “statement of intent” from the Dens men according to their manager.

And he knows if another chance comes along like that, his bosses will back him as far as they can.

He said: “I’ve never said to John and Tim ‘do I have money to buy players’ but if the right deal comes up they will back me.

“They did that with Shaun Byrne, we had to pay a fee to get him from Livingston and make him a decent offer.

“So the backing is there, I think signing him is a statement of intent.

“He’s a fantastic talent and we’re delighted he’s here.

“And if I go to them in future with another deal that I think suits the club then we will talk about that as well.

“But it’s not a case of going out just to sign a player and pay a fee, it’s about getting the right player and someone who brings something to the club.”

With a pre-season training camp to Spain coming up, the Dens gaffer would like a few more new faces in place before jetting out on Sunday.

He added: “Ideally I would like more in before we go away for our pre-season camp but I don’t have a number.

“The training has been great, it’s been bright so far but we are hopeful of getting more in to get the squad tightened up a bit before we fly out.

“It takes time but there are still holes we have to fill.”