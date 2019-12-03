Dundee boss McPake urges players to keep the belief ahead of tough trip to Arbroath

James McPake has called for his under-performing Dundee players to keep believing in the gameplan even when things turn against them.

The Dark Blues are in the midst of a poor run of form that’s seen them lose three matches in a row.

The overall performance in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Queen of the South was well below what is expected at Dens Park.

James, though, was happy with the way he started the game in the opening stages.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

Going behind to Stephen Dobbie’s opener, however, undid all of that good work.

And the Dens gaffer has urged his players to avoid a repeat as they head to Arbroath this weekend.

He said: “The first 15 minutes was the best we’d started for a while, particularly at Dens.

“We did exactly what we said in the week we would, we were on top but when you are low on confidence you hope something breaks but at the moment it’s not.

“At the start there was always a belief we could keep going but right now we lack confidence and when something goes against us we go away from what we had been doing at the start.

“That’s disappointing.”

© SNS

Dundee are hopeful they will have “key players” returning to the squad for the trip to Gayfield.

Paul McGowan missed the weekend defeat after his young child took ill but featured for the reserves yesterday and is expected back.

Josh Meekings was out after a back spasm while Jamie Ness hurt his calf in the game. Both will be assessed this week.

© SNS

James added: “We are missing key players from the squad and we want them back but that’s no excuse for Saturday.

“We put out a good enough team and we have a good enough squad that should be winning a lot more games.”