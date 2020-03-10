McPake urges his team to get back on goal trail in crunch Ayr clash

James McPake has challenged his Dundee side to regain the scoring touch that has deserted them tonight at home to Ayr United.

Since the start of March, the Dark Blues have been held to two goalless draws.

There has been plenty of praise for the backline as they head into this home clash with the Honest Men having not conceded in 424 minutes.

However, James is keen for his side to start grabbing the goals that will see them first overtake tonight’s opponents and then secure a promotion play-off place at the end of the campaign.

He said: “We have managed to be consistently hard to beat but we have to find ways to be better at the other end of the pitch.

“We are not quite hitting the heights we should be because we have good strikers in our team.

“You have to be clinical in both boxes.

“We had some chances against Ayr and against Alloa – no one could have complained had we come off with five goals.

“I don’t think, on Saturday, you saw us at our best or Ayr at their best for that matter because the conditions were so bad.

“They will be better and we will be better – that’s a given.”

He added: “Getting a point away from home looks better for us if we can turn it around tonight.

“Mark Kerr will say the same thing to his team – it’ll be a good four days if we come away with four points.”

Defender Jordan McGhee will be assessed before the match after he was taken off at half-time in Saturday’s clash.

“Jordan McGhee has a dead leg so he will be assessed before the game and we will do all we can to get him fit.

“If it feels OK then he will be fine to play.”