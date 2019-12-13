Dundee manager McPake set to welcome back ‘key’ players for Dunfermline clash

James McPake is set to welcome back some “key” players tomorrow against Dunfermline.

The Dundee boss admits his side has been hit by absences during their bad run of form lately.

With one of the league’s in-form teams checking in at Dens Park tomorrow, James is hopeful his side will get a boost from some added competition.

A big miss has been left-back Jordan Marshall with a hamstring injury while striker Andrew Nelson may also be fit to return to the squad.

© SNS

Centre-back Josh Meekings just fell short of fitness for the clash away to Arbroath last weekend and should be OK tomorrow.

James said: “It was a really young bench at Arbroath. We are missing a few in key areas.

“That’s football. You’re going to have times like this.”

He added: “Marshall’s one has been a blow because he was set to be back in the squad earlier but broke down again. That was a sore one for us but we think he’s over the worst of it now.

“We won’t be taking any chances with him when we get him back. The extra week will have helped him.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

“He hit the ground running and was consistently our best player from day one, I think.

“He was everything we hoped he would be and probably a bit more.

“I thought Sean Mackie did OK last Saturday, to be fair to him. He was one of our better performers in tough conditions.

© SNS

“But Marsh has been a miss. We’ve also missed the competition between them, you want the two of them fighting it out and keeping each other on their toes.

“We’ll be happy to get Marshall back, hopefully, this weekend.”

Central midfielder Jamie Ness has been ruled out for the weekend.