McPake pledges he won’t rush into any signings as Dundee push for promotion

Dundee manager James McPake understands fan frustration over the lack of new arrivals in recent weeks.

The Dark Blues have not added to their squad since the arrival of defender Jordon Forster at the end of June – their seventh summer signing following relegation to the Championship last season.

However, speaking ahead of Sunday’s Betfred Cup Group D meeting with potential promotion rivals Inverness, boss James insists they will not rush bringing in new faces as they look to secure the right men to help the Dee return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

“We’re working on a number of things and I’ll never be rushed into signing someone,” he said.

“We know we’re short, we know we need help up front and higher up the pitch but I’m not going to change because we lose out on one or two.

“I’ll stick by it. It’s frustrating for the fans and myself but we believe in the way we’re going to do it and we’re trying not to be reckless with what we’re doing.

“I get the frustration over the lack of signings but, as staff and as a football club, that’s what we decided to do – take a bit of care over everything we bring in.”

Despite registering two stalemates against lower league opposition in Cove Rangers and Peterhead in the Betfred Cup as of late, James is pleased to see his side’s defence hold firm for a third match in a row.

The Dee followed up their 3-0 win at Raith with two 0-0 draws.

He added: “We’re delighted with three clean sheets in a row in competitive football, that doesn’t happen often at this football club.

“It’s something to build on but we do need help up top. Everybody else needs to chip in, in the final third, and we need to be a bit better.”

Off the pitch, Dundee have added sports scientist Cameron McDermid to their first-team backroom staff.

McDermid has experience at Celtic, Rangers and Kilmarnock, leaving Rugby Park to join the Dee.