McPake pleased Dundee lived up to pressure and turned on style against Arbroath

Dundee boss James McPake was delighted to see fan frustration turn to elation as his team eased to a 2-0 victory over Arbroath.

A shaky opening 20 minutes led to murmurs of discontent in the home support but the Dark Blues turned on the style to secure a victory over the Red Lichties in what proved to be one of their most complete displays this season.

Declan McDaid’s double ensured McPake’s men finished the weekend in the play-off position and closed the gap on rivals Dundee United at the top of the table to six points.

The Dundee gaffer said: “The players will manage to get over frustration from the stands because that’s how we’re going to play.

“The same football which has maybe caused frustration was getting applause with 20 minutes to go.

“I understand why the fans are frustrated, I really do, I’ve played here and the frustration is because they’re desperate for us to do well.

“They aren’t just coming here to have a go and shout at players, I completely get that. It’s great that the fans get the chance with 10 minutes to go without pressure on them.

“Let’s not be kidded, there’s pressure on the fans because they want to win games, too, so I’m delighted for them.

“We’re creating more chances and getting up the pitch – but this is only three points.”

McDaid bagged two crackers to ensure all three points were staying in Dundee and McPake was happy for his winger – who he insists has shown his worth to the team since his arrival from Ayr United in the summer.

He added: “I’m delighted for Declan McDaid getting the goals. The work he does defensively probably goes unnoticed.

“If you ask the boys in our team about what he does going back the pitch, that’s why they trust him so much and why I trust him so much.

“We have challenged him to be better up the pitch like everyone else and on Saturday he was.

“I think he needed that wee boost because of his play over the course of the season, particularly going back the game in games when we’ve needed him.

“In the Alloa game, Jack Hamilton made the penalty save in that game but if McDaid hadn’t ran 60 yards to clear the ball at the back post we draw that game and there’s further frustration at the football club.

“That’s what he does going that way and we have seen what he can do going the other way on Saturday.”