Dundee boss McPake laments poor display as Dark Blues now trail United by 20 points

Dundee manager James McPake believes their 2-0 defeat to Inverness at Dens on Saturday was as poor as they’ve been all season.

The Dark Blues went down with a whimper to the Caley Jags as first-half goals from Aaron Doran and James Keatings had the game over as a contest after 24 minutes.

And boss James ranks the loss up there with the 2-0 derby defeat to rivals Dundee United and the 3-1 capitulation against Partick at Dens.

Asked if his side struggle to find he right levels at home, the Dee gaffer said: “No, I don’t think so.

“You can pick games at home and away from home where we’ve been really good so it’s about being the way we are when we’re good and getting after teams.

SCOTTISH CHAMPIONSHIP Dundee 0-2 Inverness CT Goals from Aaron Doran and @jameskeatings give 2nd placed Inverness CT victory at Dens Park against Dundee.@ICTFC @DundeeFC @spfl pic.twitter.com/oCfX0z6iEk — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 5, 2020

“On Saturday, for that first 25 minutes, it was as poor as we’ve been all season so I can’t even look at the other games where we have been poor.

“We started the game really badly on Saturday and I don’t think it’s got anything to do with where we’re playing.

“We just never came out the blocks the way we should’ve on the back of a half-decent run.”

And that lack of momentum carried over from the 1-1 derby draw at Tannadice the weekend previous, given they were also on a four-match unbeaten run, surprised James.

He added: “There should have been (momentum carried over from the derby).

“We were on the back of a half-decent run of form and I mean that with the consistency of our performances.

“It looked like we knew what we were going to get over the past month or so in terms of the performance.

“The energy and the drive in the team wasn’t there on Saturday.

“Inverness were the opposite. They had a real poor result the previous weekend (a 1-0 loss to Arbroath) and you’d think we should be really confident and start this game really well in front of our own fans.

“It was really disappointing the way we started the game and I don’t think we gave ourselves any chance.

“We didn’t get into the game at all in the first 25 minutes, they get the goals and the damage was done. It was really poor.”