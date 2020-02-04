Dundee boss McPake would like another striker but is ‘content’ with quality of pair at his disposal

Dundee boss James McPake admits he’d like another striker in his squad but slim pickings in the free agent market means he’s happy to stick with just two for the rest of the campaign.

An ultimately failed deal to bring in St Mirren frontman Danny Mullen went right to the wire on transfer deadline day.

That was frustrating for the Dens boss but he’s more than happy with the quality of the two strikers he has at his disposal.

Andrew Nelson returned to full training today after surgery to fix a broken hand while Kane Hemmings notched his seventh league goal of the season at Morton on Saturday (see video below).

James said: “I would like another striker. We have Kane Hemmings and Andrew Nelson, though.

“We did try to bring in another one in the window, that’s no secret.

“There still is a chance because there are free agents out there but we won’t just go out and sign somebody for the sake of filling a space.

“I am delighted Andrew Nelson is back.

“Even a game like Saturday at Morton, we could have done with him on the pitch with his energy and the tempo he brings.

“Kane got reward for his hard work with a good goal and is then unlucky with another effort.

“No manager will ever say they are completely happy with the squad, you always want to improve, but I am happy with the work we did in January.”

He added: “Andrew had his final bit of work on his hand done yesterday, he’s done all his conditioning and we’ll get him up to speed to be ready to go on Saturday.”

In terms of possibly adding another player to his squad outside of the window, there is nothing imminent.

However, a deal for 34-year-old former Celtic and Burnley man Ross Wallace is still a possibility.

Whether there are more new faces at Dens Park or not, James does expect his team to start putting together performances in a way they have failed to do all season.

And he hopes, after having new signings Christophe Berra, Tom Field and Christie Elliott in training for a week, that can start to do that this coming weekend at home to Partick.

The Dens gaffer added: “I think there is a lot more to come from this team.

“There has to be a consistency where we know what we are getting from both ends of the pitch.

“I think we got a bit of that on Saturday.

“Morton are the team that puts most balls into your box and make you defend more than anybody else in this league.

“They are direct but do it with effect. The character and work-rate of the players was great but in terms of quality, in both boxes, we need to be better.

“We need to get a run together, every game is tough, but we are back at home this Saturday and we need to start the game the way we did at Morton.”

Despite not picking up three points once more, James says the display at Cappielow on Saturday was a step in the right direction, if a small one.

“In the game I thought we looked solid. You know going down there it will be tough with the amount of balls they put into your box. They cause you real problems and I thought we defended the box really well. That’s been an issue for us at times. We created chances and Declan McDaid’s one on another day goes in. It didn’t drop for us.

“However, it wasn’t anywhere as near as bad as we have been so that is a small step forward but it’s still two points dropped in a game we need to be winning.”