McPake hails ‘excellent’ performance by Dark Blues after 2-0 win over Ayr United

Dundee boss James McPake hailed his “excellent” Dark Blues after their deserved 2-0 win over Ayr United.

And he’s backing his players to “keep going and keep building” as they look to make it seven points in a week against Dunfermline on Saturday.

The Dens men welcomed the third-placed Honest Men to Dens Park on the back of a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture last weekend.

Any fears of a third stalemate in a row were dispelled quickly as Kane Hemmings stormed through to open the scoring on 11 minutes.

Ayr had chances with Aaron Muirhead hitting the post but James says his side more than deserved to move above their opponents in the table with Olly Crankshaw sealing the victory in stoppage time.

The Dens gaffer said: “We had a spell when they caused us some bother but we stopped that and deservedly won the game.

“It is a really good three points for us.

“The first goal was a great touch and finish from Kane.

“When you get Paul McGowan in that area and you have a striker like Kane, then you always have a chance.

“It was a really good goal and the second one was equally as good, deep into injury-time.

“It would have been easy for Graham Dorrans to lash at the ball, so to have the composure (to pick out Crankshaw) was fantastic.

“As a team we were excellent.

“We had chances to score more and we’ll always be critical of that but I’m pleased we are making the chances.”

James was also delighted to see the home support get right behind the team as they continued an unbeaten run that sits at six matches now.

“I think the atmosphere is back at the club – you can feel it,” he added.

“Credit to the fans because against Alloa it was as good an atmosphere as I’ve experienced here other than a derby.

“It was also good again last night.

“That might sound strange but I do think that it’s back. The fans are buying into it.”

He added: “From today everything is focused on Saturday now and the players know that, they want to keep going and keep building.”