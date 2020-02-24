Dundee gaffer McPake hails ‘solid’ defence following Queens shutout

Dundee boss James McPake hailed his side’s defensive strength as they kept their first back-to-back clean sheets of the Championship season.

Centre-back Jordon Forster’s 72nd-minute strike was enough to down Queen of the South at a blustery Palmerston as the Dark Blues moved level with second-placed Inverness.

The Dark Blues have to go back to July’s Betfred Cup group stage to find more than one shut-out on the spin – their last in league football was at the end of the 2017-18 season.

James is delighted to see such sturdiness in his backline, though he’s wary of saying they’ve turned the corner in their season in recent weeks.

He said: “I don’t think we looked like we were going to concede.

“Defensively we were very solid as a team, not just the back three and the goalkeeper.

“As a team we are looking a lot better and when you have players in the team that can create it’s only a matter of time.

“We had to be patient and it did look like it might slip by but we kept knocking on the door and got our rewards.

“It’s two wins, two clean sheets, but we’ve had three decent performances now, two away and one at home.

“I’m cautious of saying we’ve got momentum just yet because I’ve been here before and we’ve won three in a row and we think we’ve turned the corner.

“I think we’ve got characters in the dressing-room that won’t allow us to drop our standards.”

Conditions made it very difficult for both sets of players with the wind swirling around Palmerston amid showers of rain and snow.

Up against a team fighting for the lives at the wrong end of the Championship, the Dens gaffer was delighted with the approach of his players in the way they set about the game.

He added: “We’ve not done it enough.

“We’ve not won these types of games.

“At half-time we knew it was a test of character.

“The conditions were difficult for both sides but we said at half time, you roll the sleeves up and you get out of here with three points and it’s a massive three points for us.

“We had to get them in the mindset that no matter what happened we were going to get the victory, the wind, the pitch, whatever, the players were very professional in their performance.”