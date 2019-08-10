McPake got his man with Hemmings signing – but Dundee boss still has others in his sights

Dundee boss James McPake is delighted to have got the signings he really wanted this summer after adding striker Kane Hemmings to his squad.

That doesn’t mean he is finished with his transfer business, however.

Twenty-eight-year-old Hemmings returned to Dens Park yesterday from Notts County, three years after leaving following a 25-goal season in the Premiership.

And McPake says Hemmings joins the likes of Cammy Kerr, Shaun Byrne, Jamie Ness and others that were top of his list this summer.

He said: “I still think we are a little bit short but I can now say we got the ones in we really wanted.

“That’s not to say we don’t want anyone else.

“Recently we’ve got Danny Johnson in from the Premiership and Kane Hemmings from England and I think our approach has been good.

“It has been long but I’m certain I wouldn’t have been able to bring Kane in if I had rushed into any early on.

“That’s hard being a young manager because you’re tempted to do that.

“I’ve been happy with the recruitment but we need to get it right on the pitch.

“Competition is healthy. That’s where I think we are short with only having a couple of experienced ones on the bench.

“We have Ness back, Craig Curran back so the bench is getting stronger and the squad is stronger as a whole.”

Josh Meekings is also available after a knock.

Meanwhile, the manager is still taking a look at former Dundee United winger Billy King on trial.

McPake said: “Billy King has been great.

“His attitude has been really good and I’m really impressed with him, to be fair. It’s one we are having a look at still.”