Dundee boss McPake admits Danny Johnson’s departure suited all involved

Dundee boss James McPake is on the lookout for a striker after admitting the offer for Danny Johnson suited all parties.

The Dark Blues allowed their top scorer this season to depart earlier this week after English League Two side Leyton Orient made their move.

Johnson netted seven times for the Dens men after his summer switch from Motherwell, including a dream debut goal against Inverness Caley Thistle (see video below), but found himself behind Kane Hemmings in the pecking order up front.

And James revealed the offer was one Johnson was keen to take.

On Johnson, the Dens gaffer added: “Leyton Orient enquired about him and it was a decent offer.

“I think he saw it as a chance to go back to England and get more game time.

“It came up on Friday and he could easily have not bothered his backside against Dunfermline but I needed him in the game and he was unlucky not to score.

“He did things the proper way and credit to him. They made him a good offer that suits all parties.”

On his transfer plans before tomorrow’s deadline, James said: “We are looking at a striker and will continue to.

“We need wins right now but we also have to be careful in who we bring in.

“We are working extremely hard to get people in.”

As well as a striker, Dundee are looking at bringing in Fraser Murray on loan from Hibs and hope to be able to convince former Scotland defender Christophe Berra to move to Dens Park.

Trialist Simon Silverholt has been in training this week along with former Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday winger Ross Wallace.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since the summer when he was released by Fleetwood Town.

© SNS

And James has welcomed the chance to take a look at the Dundonian.

The manager said: “Ross Wallace has been great since he’s come in.

“For someone who has not played in a while, he is looking good, but you don’t play at the level he has and not have quality.

“He’ll be with us for the rest of the week and we’ll assess it then.”