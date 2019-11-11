McPake curses poor decision-making as Dundee defeated by city rivals

Dundee boss James McPake cursed his side’s decision-making as they slumped to a demoralising derby defeat on Friday night.

However, not having a match for two weeks is a frustration for the Dark Blues as they will have to stew on the 2-0 defeat to rivals Dundee United.

For the Dens gaffer, that’ll mean going over the two goals where he felt his side should have performed better

First, Declan McDaid wiped out Liam Smith in the area to allow Nicky Clark to open the scoring from the spot before Andrew Nelson was robbed in midfield by Lawrence Shankland, who raced on to score the second.

James said: “It was a scrappy game not much in it in the first half then two individual errors cost us in the second.

“That cost us the game. In big games decisions that you make can be costly.

“You have to make the right decisions. To steam into a tackle and gift the opposition a penalty in a game where there wasn’t much in it was very poor and disappointing for us.

“For the second goal, we gave the ball away cheaply in a dangerous area where it should just have been hooked on.

“It was another goal where they didn’t have to work to score where we had to work to even create a chance, never mind score. We gifted them two goals.

“Any time you lose a derby it hurts. The only thing that matters in a derby is to win it, doesn’t matter how.

“They won it ugly on Friday. There was nothing in the game apart from a couple of poor decisions on our behalf.”

Dens Park was a sell-out for the first time this season and James was gutted his side couldn’t reward the club’s fans with a better display.

He added: “We went away with the feeling again of disappointment, of letting our fans down.

“It was another sore weekend.

“We have to pick ourselves up because there are a lot of games to go.

“The not-so-good thing is we have a couple of weeks before our next game and we are back to working hard on the training ground to get it right.

“You can do all the work you want in training but, if you gift opponents goals, then you will really struggle.”