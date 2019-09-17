McPake calls on Dundee to repeat Alloa display in promotion battle

Dundee boss James McPake is confident more performances like Saturday’s home win over Alloa will have them moving in the right direction – up the Championship table.

The Dens gaffer admits the 2-1 success might not have been a classic performance but it showed the character his team will need if they are to go for promotion to the Premiership.

After taking a first-half lead, Dundee’s defence had to be strong to repel Peter Grant’s impressive Alloa side in the closing stages as cross after cross was knocked into the box.

McPake said: “It was a welcome result, though, because it has been a long couple of weeks since the Dundee United game.

“We needed another league game and it was a really important one.

“We also showed we had a lot of character late in the game to keep them out because they came at us.

“I thought Alloa were really good so all credit to them as well. They played some good stuff but we knew before the match that they are a good team.

“I thought we handled it pretty well and were comfortable. On Saturday, it was stuffy at times but nobody will come to Dens and let us have it our own way.

“It is a place people come to and raise their game. I thought Alloa played some decent football from the back and were hard to break down.

“I did think we created a lot more chances and got a lot more balls into the box which was very pleasing.

“We had to move on from the Elgin game and I believe Saturday was a very good three points that will set us up for the game this week.”

The Dens boss was also delighted to see his side get the ball into the danger area quicker after criticising his players last week for being too slow in the build-up.

That quickly paid off as Jordon Forster curled in for Declan McDaid to crack a header off the bar which fell for Danny Johnson to open the scoring within two minutes.

“It was a good goal and that’s what we had been asking of the team,” added McPake.

“We had to make the opposition defend and we did that a lot. I also think we created more chances in Saturday’s game than we had in the past five or six put together.

“I haven’t looked at the stats but it was obvious just how many attempts at goal we had.

“Josh McPake had four or five on his own in the first half then set up the second goal. I thought he was excellent. There were loads of balls into the box and lots of chances.

“It is about asking questions of teams and I thought we were great at that. That was the real pleasing side of it for me.

“I had been critical of my team’s play in the final third over the last couple of games but they were a bit more threatening.”

The three points saw the Dark Blues cut the gap at the top to four points as Dundee United lost out to Ayr.

That, though, means nothing to the Dens gaffer.

He added: “The league table is of no interest five games into the season. It’s all about Dundee.

“I went home on Saturday night to have a glass of wine with my wife and kids – well, the kids had a milkshake.

“Everything about me is Dundee and us getting three points, that was the task at the start of the day so it was a good day for us.

“I had been saying that we just need to get ourselves right with our own performances and results.

“If we keep being consistent the results will come – I’m sure of that.”