McPake and Dee make good use of idle Saturday after Arbroath clash called off

Dundee mounted a spying mission on their next three opponents after Saturday’s clash with Arbroath was called off.

With the Dens Park pitch waterlogged, the Dark Blues squad headed instead to an impromptu indoor training session at the city’s Regional Performance Centre.

But the day wasn’t over for the Dee coaching staff.

First-team coach Dave Mackay was dispatched to Ayr’s Championship win over Alloa, while assistant boss Jimmy Nicholl saw Dunfermline down Dundee United at East End Park.

The Dark Blues face the Wasps tomorrow night, before a double header with the Honest Men is rounded off by a visit from the Pars a week on Saturday.

And, despite gaffer James McPake’s irritation with the weekend call-off, he is pleased with how his staff worked it to their advantage.

“It was a frustrating one,” admitted James.

“We’d worked all week in preparation for Arbroath and, by the time Saturday comes around, you’re desperate to get out there.

“But, at the same time, the pitch was nowhere near playable and the referee who came in to do the inspection made the call.

“It’s a pain but it’s part of football. The games are stacking up a wee bit but we just have to get on with it.

“We trained on Saturday and it’s one of those occasions when we’re grateful to have access to the indoor facility at the Regional Performance Centre.

“It was a good session, which kept us ticking over for Tuesday night, and there were actually positives to the game going off.

“Dave watched Alloa and Ayr on Saturday afternoon and Jimmy went to Dunfermline against Dundee United, which was obviously useful for the days ahead in terms of preparation.

“So there’s frustration but we took the good side of it, too.”

Meanwhile, James reacted to news of the club’s latest financial figures.

The Dark Blues revealed losses of £1.8 million at teatime on Friday – more than four times greater than the previous year’s deficit (see comment right).

The figures show how heavily the cost of relegation has hit Dundee in the pocket, with squad and managerial churn blamed for much of the club’s increased expenditure.

Financial predictions for next year are also bleak.

But the club’s majority shareholder – Tim Keyes and John Nelms’ Football Partners Scotland (FPS) – have committed, in a statement released alongside the accounts, to continue providing funds.

For the manager, who has enjoyed daily support from Nelms, that came as no surprise.

But McPake remains aware of the pressing need to return as quickly as possible to the Premiership, given the havoc dropping into the Championship has wreaked on the club’s balance sheet.

“Some of it I can’t control but the bit of it I can control is the budget I’ve been given,” he said.

“Regardless of what else has been going on and wherever else money has been needed, the owners have backed me from start to finish.

“I have absolutely no complaints on that front. That has been the same for every other manager they have employed here – they’ve all been backed.

“What we can do on the playing side is, as I’ve said before, make sure come April, May time, we’ve given ourselves the best possible chance of getting back to the Premiership.”