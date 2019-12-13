McMullan a welcome return for Dundee United as they prepare for Arbroath clash

Dundee United are set to welcome Paul McMullan back to the fold for tomorrow’s trip to Arbroath.

The winger sat out Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Morton with a groin strain picked up in the previous match against Alloa.

However, the 23-year-old is expected to be fit for the Gayfield clash as United aim to pick up their eighth win in a row and stretch their 10-point lead at the top of the Championship.

Terrors boss Robbie Neilson said: “He’ll be fine, he did a bit of training yesterday and we’re hopeful he’ll do full training today.

“He had a problem in the game against Alloa but managed to get through the match.

“We hoped it would settle down because it’s something he had a month or two ago as well.

“He’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

Robbie also gave an update on Peter Pawlett (ankle) and Cammy Smith (knee) with the former set to miss out once again.

He added: “Peter’s going to be another couple of weeks. We got the scan back after he rolled his ankle in training.

“He’s disappointed with that but it’ll probably be two or three weeks before he’s back.

“Cammy’s been in full training. We pulled him out of the Alloa game because he had an issue in the warm-up with his knee.

“We left him out down at Morton but he’s fine.”

Another welcome presence at Arbroath will be talismanic striker Lawrence Shankland.

The match was initially targeted for the 24-year-old hitman’s return after he picked up a thigh injury on Scotland duty.

However, Shankland was able to return to action in Greenock, scoring the winner in United’s 2-1 victory.

And Robbie was delighted to see him come through unscathed.

“He got injured when he was away with Scotland and it wasn’t a major injury but the concern was, because it was his thigh and the way the pitches are at the moment, if we pushed him too early he could re-injure it.

“You do your thigh and you’re out for three months. He’s too important a player for us.

“We took our time and had the opportunity to bring him in against Alloa but decided not to.

“We were delighted to get him 90 minutes at Morton the other night. We’ll have a look at tomorrow’s game but he’ll be fine.”

Shankland was the hero the last time Arbroath and United met in the league, scoring a late brace to give the Tangerines the win (see video below).