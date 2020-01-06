Monday, January 6th 2020 Show Links
McManus welcome in new year with First Foot event

by Kenny MacDonald
January 6, 2020, 9:25 am
© DC Thomson44th Dundee Company, Boys Brigade Pipe Band playing at the McManus first foot event.
Museum officials have been banging the drum on behalf of The McManus and invited people to visit the popular attraction.

Guest pipers and staff welcomed members of the public with the traditional new year event and introduced them to the variety of attractions on offer for the winter season.

One of the most talked-about exhibitions is Among the Polar Ice, a display of contemporary and historic works by artists who have experienced life on the ice.

It has been made up from Dundee’s fine art and whaling collections featuring a number of polar artworks spanning 200 years. The exhibition features works by leading Scottish artists Frances Walker and James Morrison.

© DC Thomson
Lachlan Rennie of 44th Dundee Company, Boys Brigade Pipe Band and Sharron Phin, creative learning assistant.

There are also new year crafts to take up for young and old at the Learning Studio where visitors can explore the old city tradition of dressing the herring. And there is also the chance to make new year wish boats.

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “People are asked to come in and have a chat about their visit and what they would like to see.”

