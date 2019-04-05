McManus visitors can now hear stories behind museum collections thanks to audio tours

Visitors to The McManus can now hear the stories behind the museum collections thanks to new audio guide tours.

People can pick up headsets and listen to the guides in six different languages – English, French, Spanish, German, Italian and Mandarin. The hour-long audio tour costs £5.

The tour takes in the permanent galleries, starting with an introduction in the Gothic Hall and the history of The McManus.

It finishes in the Making of Modern Dundee Gallery where, among other things, there is a look at the city’s three Js of jute, jam and journalism.

Sinclair Aitken, chairman of Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “The introduction of these audio guides will be useful for all visitors and provide an in-depth look at the story of Dundee and The McManus in a simple and seamless way.”

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “It is important that those coming to explore our country from overseas are made to feel as welcome as possible and ensuring we have experiences that cater for different languages and cultures is a vital part of that.”