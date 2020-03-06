McManus Galleries named Scotland’s Best Visitor Attraction

Dundee’s McManus Galleries has been named Scotland’s Best Visitor Attraction at a prestigious award ceremony.

The attraction scooped the award at the Scottish Thistle Awards national final last night, which aim to highlight the individuals and businesses who have gone above and beyond to create a destination and visitor experience “worth talking about”.

Also shortlisted for the prize was Edinburgh Dungeon, Delgatie Castle Turst, Heads of Ayr Farm Park and the Isle of Raasay Distillery.

Almost 600 entries were submitted for the 2019/2020 awards, with over 1,000 nominations from members of the public.

Billy Gartley, head of cultural services at Leisure & Culture Dundee said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this award as we have been working hard to make The McManus even more appealing to visitors.

“We are also excited to play our part in the region’s tourism success and can’t wait to welcome visitors from home and abroad to our beautiful galleries.”