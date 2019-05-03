McLean ‘100% enthusiastic’ for Euro qualifying double-header as SFA look for new manager

Kenny McLean is “100%” enthusiastic for Scotland’s European Championship qualifying double-header next month regardless of who will be national team boss.

The SFA is searching for a new manager after sacking Alex McLeish, which came after a shock 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan in their opening group game in March and was followed by a poor 2-0 win over San Marino.

McLean scored his first Scotland goal that night and wants to build on that against Cyprus at Hampden on June 8 and away to Belgium three days later. And he still harbours hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020.

The 27-year-old Norwich midfielder said: “I want to be involved as much as I can, same as any Scottish player.

“I started the last game and got my first goal and it was a proud moment and a good occasion for me.”