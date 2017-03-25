Teenager Ali Coote could be Dundee United’s secret weapon in today’s Challenge Cup Final against St Mirren.

The 18-year-old has impressed in a string of appearances from the bench after being converted from his normal wide position to the centre of the attack in the Tangerines’ Development team.

And, as he looks for the goals to bring the trophy back from Fir Park, gaffer Ray McKinnon has revealed he’s even considering starting the kid.

“He’s been doing OK. Ali is just 18 now and he’s having to change his game because, when he was 15, he was quicker and stronger than most because he was built like he is now,” said Ray.

“Everyone’s caught up with him physically now, so he’s having to adjust to that.

“He was frustrated in the early part of the year but he’s really buckled down and taken the message about what he has to do to keep developing.

“We’ve moved him into the middle up front and he has done well when I’ve used him.

“He’s definitely in my thoughts for the final because he gives us something that wee bit different.

“He has got every chance of playing and I don’t have any hesitation about that because he is a talented boy and he can do a job for us.

“It’s a final but I know that won’t bother him. If I do use him he will go out and play his normal game.”

Definitely out for United are injured trio Sean Dillon, Scott Fraser and Blair Spittal.

Ticket sales among Arabs have been steady this week and a crowd of over 3,000 will leave the city first thing to head through to Fir Park for the 12.30pm kick-off.