Dundee United’s decision-making cost them the chance to move into second spot in the Championship according to boss Ray McKinnon as his side were held to a stalemate by Ayr.

Despite letting the opportunity to move above Falkirk slip, the Tannadice gaffer saw plenty of positives in his team’s performance.

After the Bairns had been held by St Mirren, playing later than the rest of the division gave United the chance to put themselves in the driving seat for that coveted second place.

To do so they needed victory over an Ayr side who had found themselves four points adrift at the bottom going into the match.

However, the Tangerines missed that chance after a host of opportunities went begging at a Somerset Park hit by all four seasons during the 90 minutes.

The United boss said: “It was one of those flat games to begin with.

“We had two or three really good chances in the first half and were in good areas to pull the trigger and didn’t do it.

“That probably cost us, the decision making, but I can’t fault the guys.

“They gave everything in blustery conditions.

“They tried to win the game, they gave everything to try to win it but some days it’s just not going to happen for you.

“There were a lot of positives, the only downside is we didn’t get the three points we were looking for.”

In grabbing that point, though, United sealed their place in the end-of-season play-offs with three matches to spare.

“The message at the start of the season when we were rebuilding the club was to finish in the play-offs at least,” added McKinnon.

“We wanted to try to give ourselves the best chance of promotion, so we’ve achieved that and now we’ll try to finish second.”

For Ayr United, that point kept them within touching distance of the sides above them but the Honest Men are still everyone’s favourite to fall through the relegation trapdoor.

Ayr boss Ian McCall said: “The first half was scrappy and it was a tough day for football but in the second half we really penned them in at times.

“They were always dangerous with the forwards they’ve got but to hit the bar twice in the last 30 seconds was tough to take.

“I felt our second-half performance merited three points but I said to the players to keep their heads up because that point might be important.”